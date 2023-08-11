The Circle: The Confluence of Tradition and Creativity

18 Aug – 18 Oct 2023

New World Hotel

76 Lê Lai, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

On August 18 2023, the artistic space ‘The Circle’ will officially launch with the first exhibition of photographer Thien Minh – ‘Hoa Mắt’ at New World Saigon Hotel, marking the initial collaboration between the prestigious 5-star hotel and the versatile contemporary art gallery, Gallery Medium.

New World Saigon Hotel, with its rich history and reputation as a preferred choice of presidents, excellent leader and renowned artists, stands as an emblem of tradition and elegance in the heart of Saigon. Gallery Medium, an art gallery with a fresh and open-minded style, aims to blur the lines between art, interior design and decoration – representing youthfulness and creativity. Through the synergy of these two icons, ‘The Circle’ is created, bringing a refreshing breeze to the art exhibition space with a youthful yet equally sophisticated style. ‘The Circle’ contributes to bringing art closer to people of all ages who lead enriched lives.

The exhibition area of ‘The Circle’ is created by the creative team from Gallery Medium, drawing inspiration from the dome in the lobby of New World Saigon Hotel. Despite being contained within a 7-meter diameter, ‘The Circle’ fully meets the requirements for a professional art exhibition. ‘The Circle’ is also likened to the ‘brain’ of the artist. Upon entering this space, viewers will feel connected and discover the creations within the minds of each artist.

In this collaboration, both New World Saigon Hotel and Gallery Medium aspire to build and encourage the development of Vietnamese art. The project is conceived as a playground and an opportunity for young artists to contribute their passion and spread spiritual value through each artwork.

The initiation of the art space ‘The Circle’ will take place at the New World Saigon Hotel on August 18 2023, featuring the opening exhibition ‘Hoa Mắt Sequel’ by renowned photographer Thien Minh.