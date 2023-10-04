03 pm – 10 pm, Sat 07 Oct 2023

️manzi exhibition space

02 ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration Link

From the organizer:

dispari is delighted to invite you to a special live concert celebrating the labels current cassette release by Hanoi-based artist Trần Uy Đức

Surcharge: 150,000 vnđ/person (1 drink included)

Besides a performance by Trần Uy Đức together with The Hanoi Fine Arts University Guitar Club, the concert will feature several special guest artists including: Hà Thuý H​ằ​ng, who improvises with traditional Vietnamese musical material and intertwines it with elements of contemporary electronic music as well as Sholto Dobie, a sound artist and performer who is based in Vilnius. In addition Hamburg-based record collector Christopher Zielske and label owner Phương-Đan will dj music in a listening setting.

dispari is a Germany-based label and platform for all kinds of auditory publications and performances at various places initiated and run by music curator and DJ Phương-Đan

Follow updates on event’s page.