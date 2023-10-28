09 am – 09 pm, 20 Oct – 20 Nov 2023

The exhibition “AWAKE” by artist/ comic illustrator Jeet Zdung features nearly 50 art pieces on the theme of wildlife, aiming to offer fresh insights into the world of wild animals and their unique stories and lives.

We are currently in a special period of the visual culture – where images possess profound and perpetual impacts, integrating into our daily interfaces to convey important messages. However, only a few of them depict non-human species or narratives that shed light on their world. Artists who explore abstract themes are often praised in some respects, and “serious art” is often understood as having little or no connection to wildlife topics. Figures in the art world, such as critics, curators and artists, have become heavily dependent on human-centric perspectives.

Contemporary art centered around wildlife has gradually lost its sense of inclusivity, falling under the sway of human narratives, as seen in the works of Damien Hirst or Kohei Nawa. On the other hand, as a result of multiple discussions surrounding creativity in wildlife arts, the bond between artists, scientists and wildlife conservationists has grown stronger over time. That is the story of Jeet Zdung – an artist, and Trang Nguyễn – a wildlife conservationist, as they worked in Cat Tien National Park, Yok Đôn National Park, with the Free The Bears organization,… to create “Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear” and “Saving H’non: Chang and the Elephant”.

Wildlife art not only reproduces the various forms and appearances of the natural world but also functions as a form of advocacy for wildlife conservation. The artworks capture the last moments in the lives of these animals, a reminder of great losses in our ecology.

Following the “Into Wildlife” exhibition in July 2023 at The International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhơn, “AWAKE” introduces the point of view of individuals who have dedicated themselves to observing the lives of these precious species. Their approach is motivated by deep respect and endless love as they capture the lives and stories of these creatures. Through observing these illustrations and the process of the artists, the viewers are given the opportunity to study wildlife in a closer look, with a more romantic narration, and ultimately become more aware of the work and importance of the wildlife conservation industry.

The exhibition also marks the launching of Sống Platform in Hue City – a pioneering creative complex offering a range of entertainment services, art shows, shopping facilities… to promote local culture alongside a contemporary lifestyle. Within the space, the digital art museum – Sốnglab- is designed to provide immersive digital experiences on a grand scale of over 1000 square meters.

