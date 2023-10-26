Exhibition “Psychescape”

08 am – 09 pm, 26 – 31 Oct 2023

HCMC Fine Arts Community

218A Pasteur, Ward 6, D.3, HCMC

From the organizer:

I would like to introduce the exhibition for my two young colleagues Hieu Hanh and Minh Nhu by quoting the writer Li Yu (李渔) of the Qing Dynasty in “Occasional Enjoyment in a Free Mood” (闲情偶寄): “Psychescape” or “The scene touches a chord in one’s heart…” (即景生情…).

“Psychescape” delves into the inner world of two young artists, exploring the interplay between life and art. It captures the artists’ observations of the challenges of reality and their expression of these experiences through painting, offering a glimpse into the processes unfolding in their souls.

Deep within Hieu Hanh: “There exists a captivating region of illusory art, between winding turns,…” Her artistic path seems to be undergoing a repositioning and expansion through a series of paintings. The paintings in the series include: “The remains”, “Hold me tight”, “Transition”,…

While Minh Nhu delves into her own and other’s memories. She cuts, grafts and swaps images, connecting the collective consciousness and unconsciousness to ultimately establishing a new order within her art space with the series “The others’ dream”.

In a globalized world, the works of Hieu Hanh and Minh Nhu seem to be a reaction to positioning their own identities. Their work attempts to identify the “intersection” between the artistic mind and material techniques; between past and present, between tradition and postmodernity, between a destination and unknown places,…

“Psychescape” is an exhibition by two artists, Hieu Hanh and Minh Nhu. The exhibition will showcase 30 silk paintings that employ painting techniques rooted in Eastern art traditions. Through this exhibition, the artists aim to provide an opportunity for audiences to immerse themselves in the sincere sharing of their creative processes. They will also discuss how they navigate tradition to create the narratives behind each of their works.

Dr. Nguyễn Minh Quang

