Art tour: A case of walkthrough

06 pm – 06:45 pm, 15 Nov 2023

Hai An Gallery

2B Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

A case of walkthrough is part of the exhibition “Mind & Machine”, led by coordinator Nguyễn Tú Hằng, taking the audience on a stroll to view and learn more about the artworks presented in the display. Through this tour, the research, experiementation and exploration of artists and researchers will be explained and extended in both the physical and digital spaces, and audiences will have the chance to interact with art and enjoy the experience, while reflecting on the relationship between the mind and machine.

The art tour will also feature the special participation of contemporary dance artist Lyon Dat Nguyễn, invited by artist Cam-Anh Luong. The intervention performance, led by Lyon Dat Nguyen, serves as a platform for research and reflection on various rituals associated with human beliefs within the artwork “TrustIn_AI” by Cam-Anh Luong. This performance combines the exploration of traditional rituals with the examination of AI bias, prompting encouraging contemplation on the dissemination of AI bias and its representation through human body movements. The work is site-specific and aligns with the theme of the Mind & Machine exhibition.

About the coordinator:

Nguyễn Tú Hằng holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Management from Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (Japan) and a Master’s degree in International Business and East Asia Studies from Sogang University (South Korea). From 2019 until now, Nguyễn Tú Hằng is a manager and coordinator at Hanoi Grapevine, engaging in communication consulting and research with different roles in various cultural projects. In 2020-2023, Hằng was the Curator of Education at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA). In 2023, Hằng co-founded ddur.production, an open collective providing special assistance for exhibition projects.

About the performing artist:

Lyon Đạt Nguyễn is a movement and visual artist. He practiced arts in the United States before returning to Vietnam. Lyon graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Sam Houston State University and pursued graduate studies at the University of Utah, USA. As a choreographer, Lyon often employs a patchwork structure to highlight the inner experience and thereby reflect his own complex identity. He also explores and utilises visual mediums/technologies such as photography and filmmaking, to investigate the structures of these practices and how these elements can interact with movements. He is currently as a facilitator of Contact Improv and Contemporary Modern dance techniques at Moving Art Atelier. He also founded “”nhận thấy chuyển động”” (perceiving movement) – a programme for viewing and discussing dance with the aim of disseminating academic knowledge about dance to the Vietnamese public.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.