10 am – 04:30 pm, Fri 17 Nov 2023

Hải An Gallery

2B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward Đa Kao, D.1, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The seminar “Vietnamese Advertising on the Global Stage: Creating a Distinct Identity” is hosted by RMIT with key industry leaders and professionals discuss and find ways on how to create a distinct identity for Vietnamese advertising on the global stage.

The seminar will take place over the course of one day and is divided into 03 sessions.

Session 1: from 10 am to 11:30 am

Speakers:

– Mr. Christopher John Catchpole – Chief Creative Officer of Rockstar

– Mr. Lê Bá An Bình – Managing Director of Adtima

– Mr. Tarun Dhawan – Managing Director of Moblaze.

Topic: Embracing Innovation and Technology

Explore how technological advancements are reshaping the advertising landscape. Highlight the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies, digital platforms, and social media to reach a wider global audience.

Session 2: from 01:30 pm to 03 pm

Speakers:

– Mr. Livio Grossi – Group Executive Creative Director of Dentsu Redder/Dentsu Creative Vietnam

– Mr. Indraneel Guha – Partner at Ki Saigon

– Mr. Jazz Tonna, Creative Director at Happiness Saigon

Topic: Nurturing Vietnam’s talents: Talent Development

Discuss the significance of nurturing local advertising talent and providing them with opportunities to grow in the global industry. Explore ways to encourage creativity and innovation among aspiring Vietnamese advertising professionals.

Session 3: from 15:00 to 16:30

Speakers:

– Mr. Saby Mishra – Entrepreneur in branding and consumerisation space

– Mr. Loi Hoang Ung, P&G Vietnam Media| Brand eCommerce + Digital Transformation Leader

– Mr. Sudarshan Saha, Managing Director – Essence Mediacom, Vietnam.

Topic: Building Trust and Partnership: Fostering Strong Client-Agency Relationships in Advertising: Nurturing Lasting Partnerships for Ongoing Success. Explore strategies for cultivating long-term relationships between clients and agencies, emphasizing the value of trust and commitment for continuous growth and success.

The seminar is facilitated by:

– Dr. Farida Kbar, Senior Program Manager, Professional Communication, School of Communication & Design, RMIT University

– Dr. Soumik Parida, Senior Lecturer, Professional Communication, School of Communication & Design, RMIT University

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.