Performance: “A Bouquet of Stories”

12 pm – 05 pm, 18 & 19 Nov 2023

Talk with Phạm Minh Đức & invited guest Trần Lương: 06 pm – 07 pm, Sat 18 Nov 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hanoi

Registration Link

From the organizer:

Flowers are a sign of mutual care and a way to spend time, for personal and collective joy as well as for appreciation. They create and trigger emotions within ourselves and draw us closer together.

In a two-day performance, together we will arrange flower bouquets. Each arrangement tells a different story: of family relationships, of the first memory of a flower, the farewell to loved ones, a chance encounter on the street. Visitors are invited to translate their own anecdotes into flower arrangements. At the end of the flower workshop, an installation of flower arrangements will be created that will bring memories back to our consciousness for a brief moment.

Who decides on the progress of history?

Who gets to continue writing history? And what happens to the stories that get lost along the way?

Flowers, vases and tools will be provided. Visitors are welcome to bring and use their own materials (scissors, vases, etc.). Interpretation in English and Vietnamese will be provided.

Within the framework of this program, in addition to the 2-day performance, there is an artist talk which takes place at 18:00, 18.11.2023, at the same venue. It is a great chance to meet and exchange with the artist Pham Minh Duc, with the participation of our guest, Mr. Tran Luong, Director of Center for Art Patronage and Development (APD).

Speaker:

PHAM, Minh Duc (born in Schlema, Germany, 1991) is an artist based in Berlin, Germany. Working in the fields of Visual and Performing Arts, Pham Minh Duc examines the subject of identity on the intersection of gender, race, and class.

In 2019 he graduated with a Master’s degree in Exhibition Design and Scenography at the Karlsruhe University of Arts and Design Karlsruhe and studied performance and design theory as a guest at the Berlin University of Arts.

Follow updates on event’s page.