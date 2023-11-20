Curatorial Tour | THE GRID – Hanoi ad hoc exhibition 1.0

04 pm – 06 pm, Fri 24 Nov 2023

10B Warehouse, Gia Lâm Train Factory

481 Ngọc Lâm, Long Biên, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Vietnam Art Collection (VAC) and Hanoi Adhoc are delighted to extend a special invitation to you for the Curatorial Tour of the exhibition – “The Grid”. This unique exhibition offers a journey of exploration of factories in Hanoi, combining elements of architecture, art, and research to provide a multifaceted understanding of its historical significance. The curatorial tour will be led by Architect Trung Mai (in both Vietnamese and English)

Follow updates on event’s page.