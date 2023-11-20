Talk | Time: The Donut of the Heart

02 pm, Wed 22 Nov 2023

EMASI Nam Long

No. 147, street no. 8, Nam Long residential area, D7, HCMC

From the organizer:

Sculpture is a unique medium because of the linked intimacy between form, context, and content through the process of making. To be with sculpture is to think through and with space, materiality, and form. To make sculpture is to employ a specific methodology towards contentions of gesture, physicality, feeling, and meaning. Fundamentally, it is a practice devoted to breadth and inclusivity. In the contemporary moment, to make sculpture is to deal with all things microscopic and monumental, subtle and blunt, real and imagined. How are these encounters ‘metabolized’ to create meaning and to help us understand the environment we are surrounded by?

Designed based on the perspective of a sculptor encountering the works featured in White Noise, in this talk, Vy Trịnh will respond to the exhibition by extracting selected formal and conceptual elements from the show and putting them in conversation with contemporary sculpture practice through a method she refers to as ‘sampling’. In her own words: ‘I always reference “sampling” as a method used in my own practice – a technique in Hip-hop where musicians would take a pre-existing sample and use it in a new way. Donuts (2006) has always been one of my favorite “batches”, perhaps because it was the last album J Dilla did before he died and the fact that he made it on a “potato” (1) made it even more quirky and unique. Time: The Donut of the Heart is my favorite track. Even when the clock runs out of time, sculpture will always be the donut of my heart.’

Similar to the ant in White Noise that crawls through different bodily fragments, Vy will think across different bodies (of artworks), time(s) and place(s), and finally, ask us to think with her: What does it mean to make sculpture now?

(1) “Potato” is a slang term for potato PC, a word used to describe a computer that is built using minimal and low-cost components. J Dilla produced “Donuts” on a SP-303 (which is a low-tech device) in his hospital bed at the end of his life, but the tracks that came out of it were musically complex, incredible, and full of life.

Language: English

This event is part of an ongoing series of public and education programs in association with the White Noise exhibition, currently on display at EMASI Nam Long.

About the guest speaker:

Vy Trịnh (b. 1996, Vietnam) is a sculptor whose work explores how networks of objects extend beyond themselves and reflect the larger socio-economic textures and conditions of contemporary Vietnam. Her practice follows the traffic of objects, different forms of labor and agency, and the sites where these categories are constantly being negotiated and improvised.

Vy holds an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania and a BFA from Parsons School of Design. Select group exhibitions include Worthless Studios (Brooklyn, NY), Atelier (Philadelphia, PA), Automat (Philadelphia, PA), White Columns (New York, NY), and Gallery MC (New York, NY). Vy is the recipient of the 2022 Christopher Lyon Memorial Award. Select awarded grants include Humanities Urbanism Design Initiative (H+U+D) (2022), The Sachs Program for Art Innovation (2022), and Center for Experimental Ethnography (2022). She currently lives and works in Ho Chi Minh City and New York.

