Exhibition “A State Called Meow”

09 am – 08 pm, 04 Nov – 03 Dec 2023

Annam Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, D.3, HCMC

Entrance fee: 50,000đ/person

From the organizer:

“Tail fiddling

Kitten plays with the shadow

Shimmering on the yard

Kitten basks beneath the sun”

Annam Gallery and Lân Tinh Foundation are thrilled to announce the first solo exhibition of Chu Tiến Thăng titled “A state called meow”.

Since ancient times, cats have always been a symbol in many different cultures around the world. They are mascots representing knowledge, wealth and luck. In the Asian 12 zodiac animals in countries such as China, Korea or Japan, the year “卯” represents the rabbit. The Vietnamese spoonerizes the Chinese word and have been calling it the year of the Cat.

Cats in everyday life scenes bring people endless inspiration and joy. Chu Tiến Thăng’s interest in cats also comes from the simplest beauties, such as when they are playing, dozing off, licking,… making us admire their flexible bodies. The actions of each body part are extremely independent, which stimulates the artist’s curiosity and will be the material for him to continue drawing in the future.

Chu Tiến Thăng (b. 1999) is currently living and working in Hanoi. He graduated from Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2022 with a degree in Arts Education. Thăng has been passionate about drawing since he was very young, but it wasn’t until grade 12 that he pursued art professionally. Thăng pursues a realistic style with themes about flora and fauna, people and social life. His technique is influenced by Chinese ink painting.

