Exhibition “Accompany”

03 Nov – 03 Dec 2023

The Muse Artspace

47 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

During the development process for the Hai Phong artists exhibition, we tried to perceive the geographic region through their artworks as the impact of living environment and regional culture is somewhat engraved into the art of each individual. We’d acknowledged this through their realistic sceneries in previous exhibitions; peaceful, romanticized, idealized, beautiful yet gloomy. However, as some artists put efforts to dive deeper into personal expression, their art becomes rich, and reflective, and reinvigorates the spirit of the scenery. We are proud to introduce eight featured artists in this exhibition:

– Đỗ Tuấn Thành

– Nguyễn Viết Thắng

– Phạm Hoàng Hà

– Bùi Anh Hào

– Đoàn Đức Hùng

– Xuân Diệu

– Phạm Anh Tuấn

– Đặng Tiến

Follow updates on event’s page.