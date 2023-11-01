Pop-up Showcase: “Động” | “Move”

06:30 pm, Fri 03 Nov 2023

Cafe 2Nam

61 Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Nguyễn Cư Trinh ward, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

With experience in street art and formal training in fine arts, Ches’s creations emerge from the very fabric of daily life, unveiling the hidden stories that exist in our immediate surroundings. “Động (Move) Pop-up Showcase” is a glimpse into the “Move” phase, part of Ches’s “Parasite” project series.

The “Parasite” concept is a result of Ches’s contemplation of the rhythm of urban life, specifically in Ho Chi Minh City. His encounters with the lifeless bodies of rats, victims of vehicular accidents scattered throughout the city streets, left an indelible mark on the artist’s psyche. “Parasite” delves into the intricate relationship between organic elements and the urban landscape.

This project unfolds in three distinct phases: “Move,” “Still,” and “Parallel.” It examines the life journey of rats, from their living spaces and the moment of impact, to their remains, and the eventual transition into something new.

“Move” embodies the essence of life’s constant motion through a detailed exploration of the enigmatic lives of these nocturnal creatures. It offers a stark contrast to the bright and ever-evolving urban spaces that coexist with these small, elusive shadows.

“Move” comes alive throughout the day and night, showcasing the essence of existence, movement, sound, and transformation. Ches invites you to explore this unique perspective and discover the life that thrives amidst the dynamic streets of Ho Chi Minh City.

About Ches

Ches, born in 1998, is a multimedia artist with a unique perspective. A graduate of HCMC University of Fine Arts, he finds his inspiration in the vibrant streets of Vietnam, particularly the bustling landscape of Ho Chi Minh City, where he spent his formative years.

Ches possesses an extraordinary ability to perceive the subtleties in the people and events that unfold on the city’s streets. He sees these urban surroundings as a rich tapestry, weaving together contradictions, beauty, and the mundane, transforming them into captivating narratives. His work is a mirror reflecting the often-overlooked aspects of Vietnam’s character.

Follow updates on event’s page.