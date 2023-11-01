09 am – 07 pm, Tues – Sun 03 – 19 Oct 2023

Private Function Room, The Outpost Art Organisation

Roman Plaza Tower B1 (Floor 2), To Huu, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The Outpost and Matca are pleased to invite you to “Remission/ Thuyên Giảm” – a photography showcase introducing photography projects by 10 young artists, curated by photographer Jamie Maxtone-Graham.

Using various modes of presenting photography such as projection, printing and publication, “Remission” shines light onto the interests and aesthetics of 10 emerging photographers: Nguyên Khôi Vũ, Kiên Hoàng, Thạch Minh Hiếu, Nguyễn Vân Nhi, Hồ Anh Vũ, Dan Ni, Bùi Đức Thảo, Hà Nguyên, Hoàng Thảo, Flinh.

Curated by Jamie Maxtone-Graham, hosted by The Outpost with promotional support from Matca and equipment loan from Á Space. The first presentation of “Remission” took place at Manzi Art Space in the form of a one-night-only event.

