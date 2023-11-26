Participatory Performance with Ly Hoang Ly

07 am – 10 am, Tues 28 Nov 2023

Sàn Art

Units B6.16 and B6.17, 6th Floor, Block B Office, Millennium Masteri

Ward 6, District 4, HCMC (enter via Nguyen Huu Hao street)

Registration Link

From the organizer:

San Art cordially invites our colleagues and audiences to participate in a performance with artist Ly Hoang Ly on Tuesday, November 28. As an open-ended conclusion to her open studio, the artist and participants will walk together, open up and carry on stories about the aesthetic and social values of performance art, about the possibilities of displaying and experiencing public works of art. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, walking shoes, and come along with a spirit of playfulness and openness.

Follow updates on event’s page.