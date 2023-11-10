Practice Talk 1 – Embedded Technology in Future Materials

06:30 pm – 09 pm, Tues 14 Nov 2023

Hải An Gallery

2B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Đa Kao ward, D.1, HCMC

Registration Link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Talk with Donna Cleveland and Cheryl Prendergast on the creative potential that technology brings to the crafting world. They will share about their researches and the work they have done with students RMIT’s Textile Technologies course which present in the form of an installation titled ‘Beyond Textiles: crafting tomorrow’s material innovations’ as part of showcase Mind & Machine.

With a keen focus on sustainable innovation, Donna & Cheryl’s works redefine materiality through inventive practices such as bioplastics, kombucha leather, natural dyeing with food waste, and heat-molded textiles. Join us to learn more about future-forward materials as well as textile design and the dynamic interplay of craftsmanship, and innovation.

Language: English

Speakers:

Donna Cleveland

Donna Cleveland is an Associate Professor and the Deputy Dean of School, School of Communication and Design, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Vietnam. Her research in the field of sustainable design, articulates fashion and textiles thinking and systems. Her practice is engaged with issues of materiality, making and resilience across areas of art, design and creative technology.

Cheryl Prendergast

Cheryl Prendergast is an Associate Lecturer, School of Communication and Design, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Vietnam. Her research is in the field of natural dyeing and eco printing with a focus on zero waste and sustainability.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.