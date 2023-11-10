Practice Talk 2 – Spaces in Memories, Tangible & Visible

06:30 pm – 08 pm, Wed 15 Nov 2023

Hải An Gallery

2B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Đa Kao ward, D.1, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The culture of digital images has long been a crucial part of our daily life. How we see, perceive, feel, and capture spaces today has significantly changed with advancing technologies. Tools such as Augmented Reality (AR) are opening new possibilities for interacting with physical space, while Artificial Intelligence (AI) sparks new debates on how machines understand our world. Dr. Andrew Stiff and Ms. Becky Lu created the work “Sống Xa Ở Gần” to celebrate the unexceptional spaces in and around the Kenh Te Canal, situated between District 4 and District 7 in Ho Chi Minh City. Through their research within the River Cities Network, they have established a series of Augmented Reality installations that use everyday spaces as a visual archive of the culture of the unexceptional in Ho Chi Minh City.

Simultaneously, Christian Berg used AI to create the photo series “All the Places I Have Lived,” visualizing false memories of the old neighborhood in HCMC. Together, they will share their practices and experiences working with new media. What can these new digital tools offer in scientific as well as artistic work?

Language: English

Speaker:

Dr. Andrew Stiff‘s research interests focus on developing moving image representations of the Saigon, that reflect the impact culture has on the built environment and our experience of it. This research has contributed to extracurricular student projects, and course development. He has been teaching at RMIT Vietnam since 2016. Prior to arriving in Vietnam, he taught in Malaysia and at the University of Arts London, UK.

Ms. Becky Lu is a multidisciplinary artist and educator from Brighton, UK with a background in printed textiles, silk-screen printing and illustration. Working in higher education since 2012 and graduating with an MA in Digital Media Arts in 2018, she has experience in immersive art, technology and storytelling using design for interaction.

Christian Berg holds a Master’s degree in Southeast Asian studies from the University of Bonn. His work as a documentary photographer has been published among others in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Moving on from his roots in documentary photography he spent the last 5 years exploring conceptual photography. During the pandemic, his project City was shown as an online exhibition sponsored by the Goethe Institute Ho Chi Minh City. Since 2018 Christian Berg is an Associate Lecturer in the Digital Media program at RMIT Vietnam with a focus on Photography-related subjects. Christian Berg is currently a PhD Candidate with RMIT Melbourne’s School of the Art.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

