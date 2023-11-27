Talk | Shouldering a Cultural & Creative Organisation: Walking in a Pink Dream

10 am – 12 pm, 03 Dec 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

No. 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

In the context where the global creative economy is reshaping Vietnam’s economic landscape, creative-cultural organisations, businesses and agencies are playing an increasingly important role. In this process of change and growth, every founder/manager has to face their own unique challenges.

How to “survive”? How to collectively build a healthy ecosystem that is inclusive, mutually beneficial and thriving?

Real-life experiences and lessons from organisers and leaders will be shared in this talk to help answer these questions and provide practical information, acting as an orientation for young people who are interested in pursuing a career in the cultural and creative fields, while also inspiring, motivating and encouraging those who aspire to become future entrepreneurs and leaders.

Hanoi Grapevine

Hanoi Grapevine is an independent and not-for-profit online platform that aims to support the Vietnamese art scene by connecting artists, art spaces, and high quality art event organisers with their audiences. Hanoi Grapevine has been recognised by the British Council in Vietnam as a pioneering virtual creative hub in Vietnam.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.