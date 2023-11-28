09 am – 12:30 pm, Wed 06 Dec 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

No. 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Continuing the success of the event in HCMC, the workshop “Encoded Textiles: Stitching Stories of Heritage Futures” will also be held in Hanoi.

This event will help you explore the integration of technology and traditional handicrafts. There will be not only discussions on the future of handicrafts in the age of AI, but also hands-on practices and interactions that generate stories. This workshop is where threads of creativity, technology, and conscious fashion intertwine to effect change.

In the workshop, participants will try their hands at forging connections between physical artistry and virtual conversations by connecting traditional craft forms with QR code generation technology. These special, physical QR codes will become tangible representations, encoded with narratives surrounding ethical fashion, sustainability, and conscious consumerism, and step by step, telling the story of Vietnamese handicrafts and bridging the virtual and physical realms. As we thread our needles and weave our narratives, we will delve into the power of fashion to communicate, provoke, and inspire change. These crafted QR codes will not only symbolise the evolution of fashion but will also serve as portals connecting us to the digital realm.

Artisans will also share their expertise with the younger generations at the workshop, cultivating the youth’s appreciation for traditional skills and encouraging them to explore innovative methods of preserving them.

Guided by the principles of socially engaged art and participative paradigms, these creations will serve as catalysts for thought-provoking discussions. Leveraging social media platforms as vehicles for discourse, our objective is to foster connections that transcend the boundaries of the physical and virtual worlds. Together, we will unravel the implications of fashion consumption and explore pathways toward a more ethical and sustainable fashion future. Participants will acquire new skills while developing an appreciation for how digital tools can foster cultural preservation and bolster the recognition of traditional craftsmanship.

*Language: English

This workshop is organised by RMIT Vietnam.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

