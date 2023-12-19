Căn tính lỏng: Trò chuyện nghệ thuật với Veronika Witte

03 pm – 05 pm, Sat 23 Dec 2023

Á Space

Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

In her artistic work, Veronika Witte applies a wide variety of media and art-forms including video, sculpture, performative strategies and installations as well as collaborations with other artists and scientists in interdisciplinary projects and scenic installations. Often her work conducts research along the border where different art disciplines meet. A central focus in all of her works consists of the role our bodies play in our present society and as a resource for future creation. Veronika Witte is interested in the limits of the body, in the ending of it up to now given “fatality” and in the desire to reinvent oneself over and over again.

Originating in classical sculpture, Veronika Witte works on an enlarged “portrait concept” which she pursues in a multi-disciplined scheme creating a space where art, theater and sciences meet. She invents questionnaires, interviews and surveys or uses other pseudo-scientific approaches.

In her installations and video-sculptures, she experiments with performative strategies of constructing one´s self making the influence of life-science and the new biotechnologies on our self perception visible. She’s always been drawing our attention to subjects of fundamental importance: How is our identity constructed? Which meaning has the biographical, social, cultural and scientific context concerning our bodies and identities? And how do new developments influence our “social body”?

At the end of her studies an independent sculptural production is built with videos, objects but also with large scale scenic installations. Her work is always balanced on a fine line where objects and identities lose their apparent clear shape.

Biography:

Veronika Witte is a visual artist and has lived in Berlin since 1998. She works across disciplines in the fields of sculpture, video and scenic installations. Her extended artistic practice includes mediation, teaching and curating exhibitions. Since 2017 she is the artistic director of the contemporary Art Center Galerie Nord | Tiergarten. An art association in Berlin in cooperation with the district Berlin Mitte. In this position, she realized artistic exchange with artists and curators from Vietnam, which took the form of exhibitions and residencies for the presentation of contemporary art from Vietnam.

Veronika Witte studied at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, France. She was invited to numerous exhibitions throughout Europe and received several awards and residencies. She realized several scenic installations at Theaters opera and museums in Germany and also in Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.