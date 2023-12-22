”The Postsocialist Condition”

03 pm – 06 pm, Wed 27 Dec 2023

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Do we live in a postsocialist society? Does the “post” only signify what comes after socialism or can it also explain a state fitfully suspended between past and future? Though postsocialism appears to apply only to either former socialist countries, or socialist countries that have hybridized their economies, may it be considered (as scholar Shu-mei Shih argues) as a phenomenon that affects the entire world?

Writer Minh Nguyen will give a presentation on the concept of ‘postsocialism’ and how it’s been formulated by scholars over the past decades to describe peculiar present conditions. Examining contemporary art and visual culture alongside selected texts, Minh will propose ways to study revolutionary history and its afterlives in a comparative, international frame.

Language: English with Vietnamese translation

Biography::

Minh Nguyễn is a writer and organizer of exhibitions and programs based in NYC. Her writing has appeared in publications including Art in America, Momus, ArtAsiaPacific, and frieze. She has curated exhibitions and programs at Wing Luke Museum in Seattle; the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago; and at the Chicago Cultural Center, specifically ‘what flies but never lands?’ (2021). Nguyen has taught at Parsons School of Design, The New School, and is currently a visiting scholar at New York University via the Asia/Pacific/America Institute.

