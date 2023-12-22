Talk l Vietnamese Postcards: An everyday life in Vietnam

02:30 pm, Sat 06 Jan 2024

“Who is squatting? Everyone. The shopkeepers, the bus drivers and the bike couriers during their break, the bankers and businessmen during their lunch break, lottery ticket sellers, soldiers, and schoolgirls.” (Jan Wagner)

Are you curious about how a foreign writer, poet, or creative observes and writes about our homeland? In comparison with Vietnamese writers, is there anything different in the way they see and draw in words rivers, local markets, motorbikes, or name familiar dishes of each of our regions: pho, draft beer…?

In collaboration with Nha Nam Culture and Media Joint Stock Company, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi introduces to Vietnamese readers the publication Vietnamese Postcards, excerpted from the collection Der glückliche Augenblick. Beiläufige Prosa by Jan Wagner, a renowned contemporary author from Germany. All documents and stories were collected by him during his trips introducing his poetry to a local audience in Hanoi, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City in 2017.

The talk session Vietnam Postcards: An everyday life in Vietnam, with the participation of the author Jan Wagner, illustrator Robert Deutsch, translator Thai Kim Lan, who has been working as a bridge connecting the two cultures of Vietnam and Germany, and writer Nguyen Truong Quy, “a writer of Hanoi”, will bring you interesting and multi-dimensional reflections.

Speakers

Jan Wagner

Jan Wagner, born in 1971 in Hamburg, lives in Berlin. He is a poet, translator of English-language poetry. He studied English and American studies at Hamburg University and at Trinity College Dublin. He was the co-editor of the international literary box DIE AUSSENSEITE DES ELEMENTES until 2003. With Björn Kuhligk, he published Der glückliche Augenblick. Beiläufige Prosa (Hanser Berlin 2021) and the anthologies Lyrik von Jetzt (2003) and Lyrik von Jetzt zwei (2008), as well as the book Der Wald im Zimmer (2007). He has received the Leipzig Book Fair Prize (2015), the Georg Büchner Prize (2017) and the Prix Max Jacob (2020).

Robert Deutsch

Robert Deutsch, born in 1981 in Köthen, lives Leipzig. He has been working as a freelance illustrator and graphic designer since 2012. He studied illustration and communication design in Halle (Saale). His debut Turing was released in March 2017. His works have been exhibited in Porto, Berlin, Leipzig, and Los Angeles and published in several magazines. In 2014 he was awarded the GiebichenStein Design Award in the category Best Communication.

Thái Kim Lan

Thái Kim Lan received a DAAD scholarship in 1965 to become a German teacher for German as a foreign language. After successfully completing her studies in 1967, she stayed in Munich and continued her post-graduate studies in philosophy with Wolfgang Stegmüller in Hue. In 1976 she received her PhD on The Restrictive Function of Sensibility in Kant‘s Critique of Pure Reason. Since then she taught comparative philosophy at the Ludwig-Maximilian University until 2007.

In 1980 she founded the German-Asian Meeting Center in Munich, which served as a model for the the German-Vietnamese Meeting Center for Culture, Language and Technology (ZKST) in Hanoi in 1990. The ZKST offered courses in German as a foreign language in Hanoi before the Goethe-Institut started operations. Dr. Thai Kim Lan provided the ZKST with start-up financing from W.P. Schmitz Foundation, which was the first German organization to bring charitable activities to Vietnam.

Dr. Thai Kim Lan is known as an author on philosophy and religion, as an editor and writer. She translated Bert Brecht’s The Good Man of Sezuan and Hermann Hesse’s Iris and Other Fairy Tales. A publication of Georg Büchner’s four drama fragments is in preparation.

Nguyễn Trương Quý

Nguyễn Trương Quý was born in 1977 in Hanoi. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in the architecture and a Master of the Media and Communications Management. After many years working for some newspapers and the Tre Publishing House, he now becomes a freelance writer and painter. Trương Quý was nominated for the prize “Bùi Xuân Phái – Vì tình yêu Hà Nội” (For the love of Hanoi).

His books include: Tự nhiên người Hà Nội (Be yourself as Hanoian people, please, 2004), Ăn phở rất khó thấy ngon (Very difficult to find pho delicious, 2008), Hà Nội là Hà Nội (Hanoi is Hanoi, 2010), Xe máy tiếu ngạo (The wandering motorcycle, 2011), Còn ai hát về Hà Nội (Does anyone else sing about Hanoi? 2013), Dưới cột đèn rót một ấm trà (Under the lampost, pouring a teapot, 2013), Mỗi góc phố một người đang sống (Each street corner a person is living, 2015), Lê la quà vặt (Hanoi eat around, with Đặng Hồng Quân, 2017), Ăn quà xuyên Việt (Vietnam eat around, with Đặng Hồng Quân, 2017), Một thời Hà Nội hát – Tim cũng không ngờ làm nên lời ca (A nostalgic singing time in Hanoi – The heart also did not expect to make lyrics, 2018).

