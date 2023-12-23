Spring Festival 2024 | Musical Show Prisma

09 am – 08 pm, Sat 06 Jan 2024

Auditorium Theater (Building B)

VinUni University, Da Ton, Gia Lam, Hanoi

Registration link

Seating map

From the organizer:

After a successful first musical show that exceeded our expectations, the musical art project L’Oneiros will return in the second show with a completely new script revolving around the theme “Colors & Emotions” , inspired by the color distribution system of a prism.

In the musical Prisma set in a post-modern world, human emotions and connections are suddenly dominated by technology by a great invention. The main character, a person who cannot adapt to a new life, embarks on a journey to explore the complexity of emotions and diversity in life.

Through a colour sorting algorithm, just like a prism, characters show their true colours and main emotions. Angry red for Brick, happy yellow for Hans, sorrowful blue for Lily, and Elly’s white – which stands for which emotion exactly?

What awaits you at the Spring Festival 2024?

The Spring Festival x L’Oneiros 2024 event is a combination of musical shows and flea market activities with booths from sponsors and partners of VinUni as well as L’Oneiros.

Program content:

– Attend the musical Prisma of the L’Oneiros musical project season 2.

– Create a special opportunity for high school students across the North to visit and preview about the learning environment at VinUni.

– Participate in Spring Festival with booths from clubs, sponsors and partners of VinUni as well as L’Oneiros.

Follow updates on event’s page.