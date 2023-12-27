02 pm – 04 pm, Fri 05 Jan 2024

Vietnam Art Collection (VAC)

1/11 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Speakers: Le Thien Bao (Galerie BAQ); Artist Ha Ninh Pham; Sophie Huang (Vietnam Art Collection)

Translator: Thuý Anh

Facilitator: Truong Uyen Ly, director of Hanoi Grapevine

Continuing the ‘Surviving in The Art World’ talk series, we present the Talk: “The dynamic of relationships between artists, galleries and institutions”. This conversation raises the eternal question about the connection of different actors in the art network. Le Thien Bao – co-founder of Galerie BAQ in Paris (France) will start by discussing the current relationship of Vietnamese artists and international galleries, exploring the directions and trends. Then artist Ha Ninh Pham will shares his experiences and reflections, expanding from galleries to academies, with comments and shared experiences from art researchers and collector Sophie Huang.

About key speakers:

Sophie H.

Sophie H. has been a strong advocate for cross-cultural initiatives for the past decade. With a master’s degree in Art History from the Institute of Fine Art, New York University, and a bachelor’s degree from the Shanghai Academy of Art, Sophie sees art and history as inseparable parts of life. Her approach as an art researcher has driven her to encourage development by building an archive of Vietnamese art. This foundation has enabled VAC to see the big picture and develop programs that support emerging artists. As a curator and writer, Sophie has held senior positions at contemporary art galleries in New York and Shanghai and is committed to her role at VAC, helping to facilitate and promote cross-cultural dialogue.

Ha Ninh Pham

Hà Ninh Pham (b. 1991) is an artist from Hanoi, Vietnam. His work explores how we build up our understanding of territories from afar. Hà Ninh Pham earned his MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 2018 and his BFA from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2014. His work has been featured on Hyperallergic, New American Paintings, and ArtandMarket. Notable artists’ residencies include the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, the Corporation of Yaddo in the United States, Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, France, PLOP London in the United Kingdom and the ASEAN Artists Residency Programme in Jakarta, Indonesia. Solo shows include Cheats Codes (2019) curated by Passenger Pigeon Press at FRONT Art Space, New York, Institute of Distance (2021) curated by Michael Lee at S.E.A Focus 2021, Singapore, and Recursive Fables (2022) curated by Vân Do at A+ Works of Art in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Hà Ninh Pham is represented by Joshua Lim at A+ Works of Art. He is currently an Associate Lecturer in Design Studies at RMIT University Vietnam.

Le Thien Bao

Lê Thiên Bảo divides her time between Ho Chi Minh City and Paris. Since 2010, her curatorial practice has been exploring the best ways to promote contemporary art in Southeast Asia by raising awareness and connecting artists and their community. After curating the first contemporary art centre in Vietnam (The Factory) from 2016 to 2019, she structured ‘Nổ Cái Bùm’, an artist-run art festival in 2020 and 2022. In France, she commissioned several exhibitions, notably with Château La Coste (Aix-en- Provence, 2019); A2Z Art Gallery (Paris, 2022, 2023) and POUSH (Aubervilliers, 2023). In April 2023, she co-founded BAQ Gallery in Paris with the aim of creating a dialogue between Southeast Asian and European art practices.

Follow updates on event’s page.