To The Roots: Artist Talk with Tra Mi Nguyen

02:30 pm, Sat 30 Dec 2023

Gate Gate Gallery

55 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Registration link (20 people)

From the organizer:

Gate Gate Gallery invites you to an artist talk between Tra Mi Nguyen and Curator Hai Nam Nguyen.

Born and raised in Germany, Tra Mi didn’t have many occasions to visit Vietnam. This is reflected in her recent works, which delve into childhood memories of Vietnam, where her parents come from, and the longing to return to refresh these fading reminiscences. Tra Mi’s “Image Mirror of Childhood,” an ensemble of different objects, represents the artist’s fragmented memories, currently on display at the exhibition “At the Roots, the Mirage is Clear.” Together, we’ll discuss how memories can be shaped, exploring how identities and cultures play a significant role in her artistic practice of pottery making.

Coordinator: Curator Hai Nam Nguyen

Language: English (Vietnamese translation is available)

About the artist

Nguyen Tra Mi is a Vietnamese-German artist based in Halle (Saale), Germany. Tra Mi felt a deep connection with ceramics in 2015 when she participated in an internship at Landshut Pottery School. Soon after that Mi attended Landshut, where she trained to become a ceramic artist. Recently she started to pursue studies in Plastic/Ceramic at Burg Giebichenstein-University of Art and Design. Tra Mi’s artistic practice is a dynamic exploration that traverses the realms of drawing, various printing techniques, and ceramics. She often collects and reconstructs familiar objects in her memory and enjoys exploring different possibilities in each process of making: throwing, structural ceramics, building models,…

Selected exhibitions include: Triển lãm Bộ sưu tập của Tobias Wachter “Mimimi!“, Gallery Irrgang, Leipzig; Triển lãm nhóm “Feste Luft“, Pop Up Science, Dresden; Triển lãm nhóm „Notes from Home“, Tiff, Leipzig; Triển lãm nhóm „Al2O3 2SiO2 2H2O“, trường đại học nghệ thuật và thiết kế Burg Giebichenstein Halle.

About the curator

Hai Nam Nguyen graduated his BA in Art History, Media and Communication Science from Martin Luther University Halle Wittenberg. Nguyen received the curator Scholarship from the Cultural Foundation of the Free State of Saxony (Kulturstiftung des Freistaates Sachsens) and worked as an assistant curator at the museum for Contemporary Art Leipzig (GfZK). Currently, he’s working as an independent curator/ researcher with Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin while managing AntiRaQua- a project training immigrant social workers about antiracism in Halle (Saale)

