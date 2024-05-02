Talk: On, Off and Beyond the Stage

18:00 – 19:15, thứ Bảy 04/05/2024

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Link đăng ký

From Goethe Institut:

In recent years, the Vietnamese theatre and drama landscape has witnessed the birth of a number of independent theatres and theatre groups with different approaches, contributing to the diversity of the dramatic landscape. This is both the result and the continuation of a long tradition in which theatre have always gone hand in hand with historical fluctuations and diverse cultural exchanges.

In an effort to contribute to ongoing discussions about theatre and to further diverse tapestry of Vietnamese theatre, the Goethe-Institut has and will continue to promote collaborative projects with artists in the field of theatre and performing arts. The discussion, entitled ” On, off and beyond the stage: A Dialogue on Multifaceted Approach to Independent Theatre”, will therefore suggest other possibilities of theatre practice, in which independent theatre can be an approach for innovations outside the mainstream. The event will feature expert discussions, interspersed with footages about other theatre practices from both Vietnam and Germany.

It is important to note that discussions about independent theatre cannot be separated from general discussions about theatre, its history and its relationship with other countries in general and Germany in particular, and especially its relationship with the public-funded theatre. Therefore, the Goethe-Institute will invite experts from a diverse background including Do Doan Bang (Youth Theatre), Ha Nguyen Long (XplusX Studio) and Nguy Hai An (APD) to this discussion. They are the representiteves of the big picture mentioned above.

Biography of the Experts

Đỗ Doãn Bằng

Đỗ Doãn Bằng is the Deputy Director of the Youth Theatre. Having studied Theatre Art Design in the USA and Germany, he is one of the few artists who still persistently study Theatre Art Design – an inseparable part of the theatre arts, including Script, Direction, Music, Dance, Lighting. Doan Bang has participated in hundreds of plays and received many prestigious awards in the field.

Ngụy Hải An

Ngụy Hải An started working in art field from 2018 in different positions: education curator, communicator and event coordinator. Besides, she has actively supported many community art projects such as: research partner and content writer for Hanoi Grapevine, media manager and art coordinator for Classical music project “Schubert in a Mug” and president of PAN Proactive Audience Network. She worked at VCCA Vincom Center for Contemporary Art from 2018-2020 and directly organized many remarkable art events.

Hà Nguyên Long

Hà Nguyên Long is an artist, theater director, and scenographer, and also the founder and artistic director of XPLUSX STUDIO. Long’s theatrical practice created diverse dialogue spaces regardless of actor and audience, stage and scene, plot and reality, thereby giving audiences opportunities to dig up and self-reflect. At the same time, Long also builds long-term projects to create a community of practice, education, and exchange on contemporary theater. Long will be involved with the project from the first research section to conduct interviews, and conversations in order to learn about different scenes and characters, from which to tailor the structures for the workshop, and the possibility to convert output into formats for exhibition space or theatrical performance.

Follow updates on event’s page.