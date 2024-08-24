(Hanoi) Exhibition “Dialogue with Ukiyo-e paintings”

Opening: 10 am, Mon 26 Aug 2024

Exhibition: 09 am – 06 pm, 26 Aug – 15 Sep 2024

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Following the creation and launch of the project “From Tradition to Tradition” in Hanoi in 2020, the project has developed and launched numerous exhibitions over the last three years as a result of extensive research and interaction with Hang Trong paintings. Traditional Vietnamese painting materials such as silk, lacquer, and Do paper have been incorporated into Hang Trong paintings to create new traditions that reflect the image and spirit of the younger generation in the new era.

The project “Dialogue with Ukiyo-e Paintings” aims to continue the dialogue with traditional Japanese art, particularly the Japanese woodblock prints Ukiyo-e which emerged in the early Edo period (early 17th century). During the Japanese boom “Japonisme” in Europe in the 19th century, the unique spatial expression and use of colors in Ukiyo-e paintings made a strong impression on many famous Western artists such as Monet, Cézanne, and Renoir, who subsequently produced a variety of artworks that were greatly influenced by Ukiyo-e.

More than 100 years later, this time young Vietnamese artists took up a new challenge to create new artworks inspired by Ukiyo-e, but in keeping with Vietnamese tradition.

The project “Dialogue with Ukiyo-e paintings” was successfully launched at the Thai Hoc House of the Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities of the Literature Temple in January and introduced to the local public and international visitors in Hoi An City within the framework of the 20th Anniversary “Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange” in August 2024.

This time, the exhibition with 37 Artworks in a variety of materials, including silk, lacquer, ceramics, Do paper, installation, and animation, will be displayed at the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, bringing more opportunities to enjoy for audiences who love this genre of paintings, and are interested in the unique and surprising creations of young Vietnamese artists.

Curator: Nguyễn Thế Sơn

Living and working in Hanoi, Nguyen The Son is a visual artist, photographer, independent curator, and lecturer in the field of visual arts at the Vietnam National University, Hanoi. Nguyen The Son graduated from the Painting Department of the Hanoi University of Fine Arts, Hanoi University of Foreign Languages, ​​and graduated with a Master’s degree in Artistic Photography and Experimental Art from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Beijing, China (CAFA).

Project assistance: Nguyễn Thu Vân, Nguyễn Cẩm Nhung

34 Artists:

– 22 young artists from Vietnam Fine Arts University,

– Artist Triệu Khánh Tiến (Triệu Khắc Tiến),

– Artist Triệu Minh Hải & his PUPPETS STUDIO

Follow updates on event’s page.