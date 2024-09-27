Over Eden’s Fences

09:30 am – 05 pm, 27 Sep – 30 Dec 2024

Artigin Lotte Art Space

Lotte Mall Westlake

683 Lạc Long Quân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This Side of the Fence, flowers bloom in abundance

This Side of the Fence, creatures sing in harmony

This Side of the Fence, all things remain still

This Side of the Fence, sorrow is of no concern. On the Other Side of the Fence, emotions collide – joy, anger, love, hate

On the Other Side of the Fence, the days stretch long, and the nights endless

On the Other Side of the Fence, birth, aging, sickness, and death

On the Other Side of the Fence, the ebb and flow of human life.

What lies outside Eden? The beings within wonder.

What lies within Eden? The entities outside ponder.

Humans, bound by reasons, fleeting desires, and the eternal cycle of birth, aging, illness, and death, endlessly seek a place beyond comprehension.

The one who seeks has none.

The one who has seeks release.

The rich seek abandonment.

The poor seek wealth.

The joyful find solace in austerity.

The sorrowful find peace in “contentment.”

“The grass is always greener on the horizon.” We constantly question ourselves, only to embrace our endless self each night, wrestling with our boundless ego.

So, what lies on the other side of the fence?

It is a Mai Đại Lưu, with realms of pleasure and dreams flickering between reality and illusion, where humans drift along their ephemeral desires, cradling their absolute solitude in the endless cycle of life, death, and rebirth.

It is a Lâm Na, with scattered fragments, like remnants of memories and time, floating in the infinite stream, swirling together, blossoming into a counter-world – a new entity born from disintegration and unity, a space shaped by what has been lost.

In both, space and time seem to bend, breaking the boundaries of existence, pulling humans into philosophical dialogues with their own existence.

Follow updates on the event’s page.