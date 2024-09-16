Screening: “That Summer with Irène”

07:30 pm, Thurs, 26 Sep 2024

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free tickets will be distributed at Casa Italia

18 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hanoi from September 18th, 2024

Register to get free tickets

From Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

In the summer of 1997, two seventeen-year-old girls, Clara and Irène, forge an unlikely bond at a hospital summer camp.

Shy and introspective, Clara is immediately drawn to Irène’s vibrant personality. Despite their differences, they form a deep connection, drawn together like two sides of a magnet. Bound by their shared desire to escape the confines of their illnesses, they decide to run away to a small island off the coast of Sicily at the end of the summer. There, they experience freedom, love, and adventure, capturing their memories on VHS tape, all while facing the uncertain future that lies ahead.

Beautifully shot and filled with symbolism, “That Summer with Irène” is a poignant exploration of youth, friendship, and the human spirit. The film had its international premiere at the 74th Berlinale Film Festival.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

About Italian Film Festival 2024:

The Italian Film Festival 2024 is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Rome’s Asian Film Festival, which will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) from September 23rd to 28th, 2024.

The event is aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema and culture, through 06 of the most recent and well-known movies by Italian filmmakers, which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world.

