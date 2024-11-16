Pecorino Toscano DOP Masterclass & B2B Meetings

09 am, Tues 19 Nov 2024

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

**Invitation only

From Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam:

In Italian cuisine, Pecorino Toscano – the sheep’s milk cheese from Tuscany – holds a special place in classic and modern dishes. With its delicate balance of salty-sweet flavors and rich notes of nuts, caramel, butter, and herbs, Pecorino Toscano has become a history and cultural icon of Tuscany, celebrated for its unique taste and traditional production process.

Originating centuries ago from the milk of sheep grazing on the sunny hills of Tuscany, Pecorino Toscano is a testament to the Italian dedication to handcrafted cheese-making. Until today, skilled artisans in Tuscany continue to make this cheese using traditional methods, following strict standards to maintain its DOP (Protected Designation of Origin) status.

Preserving traditional handicrafts while adapting to the demands of the modern market is a challenge in many industries. That’s why the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM), with the support of the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam, manages to organize a special seminar on authentic Italian food. The workshop will feature dairy products from the “Pecorino Toscano” cheese Consortium and offer valuable insights into sustaining traditional crafts in today’s world.

About Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM)

Established in 2008, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) is a non-profit, trade-promoting organization recognized by the Italian Government as a member organization of Assocamerestero – Association of Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad. Since its establishment, ICHAM has set its mission to promote economic and cultural cooperation between Italy and Vietnam through visit trips, business delegations and trade exchanges between the two countries.

In particular, ICHAM constantly supports Italian and Vietnamese organizations and businesses in finding potential partners through conducting market research, organizing B2B meetings, networking events, workshops and technical seminars which focus on specific fields in Vietnam and Italy.

About Pecorino Toscano Consortium

The Pecorino Toscano DOP Consortium plays a crucial role in safeguarding the quality and reputation of this cheese. The Consortium oversees the entire production process to ensure that every piece of Pecorino Toscano meets the highest standards, delivering an authentic taste of Tuscany to consumers. Thanks to the Consortium’s dedication, the heritage of Pecorino Toscano DOP continues to thrive, bridging cultures between Italy and the world.

About Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam

Launched in 2016, Week of Italian Cuisine is an annual event held worldwide to honor Italian culinary heritage and culture, thereby spreading the values ​​that are the identity of the country and people of Italy. Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam 2024 brings the theme “Mediterranean Diet and Cuisine of the Roots: Health and Tradition”, emphasizing a healthy and sustainable eating model.

