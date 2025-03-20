Between Land & Sea

Opening and Introduction: 07 pm – 09 pm, Sat 22 Mar 2025

Public Viewing: 11 am – 04 pm, Sun 23 Mar 2025

Floor 6th, Amanaki Hotel

10 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thảo Điền, HCMC

From the organizer:

Join us for a presentation of work by former A. Farm resident, Saverio Tonoli!

For his presentation at A. Farm, Saverio introduces his new Rockscapes made in Vietnam as part of a five-month project that brought him to explore coastal landscapes in Taiwan, Vietnam, and Hong Kong by tracing and recording sections of cliffs and rocks. A final panoramic piece will be created along the coasts of Shek O in March 2025.

Saverio Tonoli’s Rockscapes is an ongoing series of paintings created outdoors, directly on the rocks of coastal landscapes across different countries. Made with ink on Xuan paper, this exploration has taken him to various shorelines, where he works immersed in the environment, engaging with the natural formations that define the meeting point between land and sea. The act of painting itself becomes a direct response to the chosen locations, with each piece shaped by the site’s geological characteristics, cultural context, and environmental conditions.

Follow updates on event’s page.