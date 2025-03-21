Opening: 06 pm – 08 pm, Fri 21 Mar 2025

Exhibition: 22 Mar – 21 June 2025

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

We are thrilled to present 21 Years of Galerie Quynh, a group exhibition featuring 16 artists from the gallery’s current roster as well as past collaborations. For our 21st anniversary, we have invited Thái Hà, one of Vietnam’s most dynamic young curators and a gallery alumna, to curate a special exhibition that reflects on the past but more importantly, looks toward the future. The sprawling exhibition explores the last two decades of Vietnam as captured in the practices of artists showcased through the gallery’s platform.

Founded in 2000 by art historian Quynh Pham and artist Robert Cianchi as a non-profit online resource to document and archive the Vietnamese contemporary art scene, Galerie Quynh opened a dedicated exhibition space in December 2003 and has evolved to become a vital platform for artistic dialogue, experimentation, and growth. For over two decades, we have collaborated with visionary artists, curators, and thinkers, fostering a community that transcends commercial boundaries.

Today the gallery isn’t just a physical space for the display and sales of art but a living history and testament to the dedication and passion of all the incredible people who were part of the team over 21 years (with brilliant interns and staff who have gone on to become accomplished academics, curators, gallery directors, musicians and more); the hundreds of local and international artists with diverse practices; the curious public who have been surprised, inspired and sometimes bemused by what they have seen at the gallery; and the collectors and patrons from all corners of the globe who have supported the gallery and provided the means to allow us to continue our fight and growth from that tiny 40m2 exhibition space at 23 Ly Tu Trong through to the 600m2 space (and 5th forced relocation) we occupy today.

We are so grateful to everyone who has contributed to this journey helping to build an ecosystem and community for art in Vietnam and we thank you for your continued belief in the work we do. It’s been 21 years of meaningful connections, lively and contentious conversations and inspiring and ambitious projects. Every 7 years is a renewal and in our 21st year, we feel like we are just getting started.

Exhibiting artists: Nghĩa Đặng, Đỗ Thanh Lãng, Cian Duggan, Hà Mạnh Thắng, Sue Hajdu, Hoàng Dương Cầm, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Nguyễn Huy An, Nguyễn Phương Linh, Trọng Gia Nguyễn, Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn, Phạm Minh Hiếu, Trần Văn Thảo, Vy Trịnh, Liên Trương, Trương Công Tùng

Note: For safety reasons, during the opening event, we may kindly ask you to wait outside if the number of visitors exceeds our capacity. We appreciate your understanding.

Parking information: Please park your motorbike at the alley beside 166 Nguyen Van Thu (beside VietGia Clinic). As the parking space is limited, we would encourage public or alternative transportation.

