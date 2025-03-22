Czech Cuisine Week

04 – 30 Mar 2025

Lộc-ally

2nd floor, Grand Mercure Hanoi

No. 9 Cát Linh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Cuisine is one of the most delightful ways to explore a culture, and Grand Mercure Hanoi is proud to present Czech Culinary Week, where traditional flavors tell the story of this enchanting Central European country.

With the presence of guest chef Vaclav Postolka, this special event offers a rare opportunity to experience the true essence of Czech cuisine—simple yet refined, rustic yet irresistibly charming. In the cozy ambiance of Lộc-ally, let each dish awaken your senses, evoking images of cobblestone streets, lively feasts, and the warm hospitality of the Czech people.

More than just a culinary experience, this is a journey into heritage and tradition, bringing the soul of a distant land right to the heart of Hanoi.

Please contact our hotline at 0936484455 or send us a message via Fanpage Grand Mercure Hanoi for reservation and further information.