Finest Artists 2024-2025: Vũ Hoàng

Year of birth: 1989

Field: Visual arts

Vũ Hoàng (1989) is a painter born and raised in Hà Nội. In pursuit of his dream to become a painter, he left his engineering studies to pursue painting at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts. The subjects in Vũ Hoàng’s works are very relatable, as most of them are drawn from the actual surroundings of urban life, from social realities to the people living there.

In 2024, Vũ Hoàng participated in the group exhibition “Life: A User’s Manual” at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA); took part in the 7th Hanoi Art Connecting – International Art Workshop and Exhibition; won second place at the National Youth Fine Arts Festival; and attended the Fine Arts Camp 2024 by the Ministry of Public Security.

In early 2025, Vũ Hoàng was one of the artists participating in the “ART FUTURE 2025” art fair in Taipei, Taiwan, as part of VCCA’s Young Artists Incubation Program.















HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality.

