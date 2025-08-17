09 am – 08 pm, 06 – 20 Aug 2025

Annam Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Xuân Hòa Ward, HCMC

Admission: 50.000 VNĐ/person

From the organizer:

Annam Gallery is pleased to present the group exhibition Distorted Reality, featuring three emerging voices from the Annam Open Art Call 2025: Vu Tuan Viet, Dao Minh Tu, and Dao Minh Tuan. United by a spirit of experimentation and fresh perspectives on contemporary art, the artists weave together a visual current – where urban life and the shadowed corners of the psyche are layered, fragmented, and simultaneously rendered on a single canvas.

Everyday scenes – from urban landscapes and communal activities to inner emotional states – are dissected through a distinctive visual language infused with existential undertones. Each artwork functions as a visual incision, where distorted forms mirror the warped logic of contemporary life, forming a cartography of the psyche – tangled, multi-dimensional, and unresolved.

If Cubism opens up the potential to deconstruct reality through fractured forms and multi-perspective planes, then Simultaneity further expands the depth of the image – dissolving linear time and space into a network of memory and emotion, where past, present, and speculative futures coexist and intermingle.

Here, “reality” becomes warped, layered, and paradoxical. Yet it is precisely within this sense of “distortion” that a more authentic world emerges: full of flux, transitions, and quiet revelations of what is often left unspoken in the everyday.

Amid reflection and inner dialogue, one is left wondering: where do we, as humans, stand in the fragile architecture of this contemporary life?

