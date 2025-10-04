04 – 09 Oct 2025

Palm Artspace

188A Thảo Nguyên, Ecopark Township, Văn Giang, Hưng Yên

From the organizer:

Palm Artspace and Arth Art International India are honored to present the exhibition “Intersection” — an art exchange event that marks the encounter and creative connection between two ancient cultures: Vietnam and India. The exhibition gathers artists from both countries, offering a visual journey rich in emotion, cultural identity, and the spirit of dialogue.

“Intersection” — true to its name – is the meeting point between tradition and modernity, between the distinctive and the universal, between the colors of Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent. Each artwork in the exhibition is a “crossroad” where the emotions, ideas, and aesthetics of Vietnamese and Indian artists intersect, reflecting diverse perspectives on humanity, nature, spirituality, and contemporary life.

Through this exhibition, audiences will experience a variety of artistic styles and narratives, expressed through lines, colors, and the unique cultural depth of each nation.

The exhibition “Intersection” is not only an art event but also a cultural bridge, creating opportunities for deeper connection and understanding between the peoples of Vietnam and India through the universal language of art.

