Mime Returns

08 pm, Sat 15 & 29 Nov 2025

05 pm, Sun 02, 16, 30 Nov 2025

ATH Theatre

102/47 Quảng Khánh, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

The show is mime art form which is rare in Vietnam. There are few professional mime artists. Mime might not exist in future. To keep this beautiful performing art, Hoang Tung himself try to create and maintain mime through performing to spread mime to audiences in Vietnam so that they could know more about the beauty of it, also the unique feeling when watching it.

In a noisy daily life, the silence might be the one people need to have balance in soul and mind. In the past ten years since he started to make solo mime in Vietnam, through performing, he learned that his mime still gives audience some smile, joy and hope in life. It is the reason that gives him reason to continue this work.

Follow updates on event’s page.