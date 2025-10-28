Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “A Season of Revelation”

Opening: 06 pm, Tues 04 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 30 Nov 2025

French Institute in Hanoi

15 Thiền Quang, Nguyễn Du, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

drapes the Lâm Đồng hills, Carô Gervay began an exploration that would culminate in A season of revelation . Developed during a spring 2024 residency, this body of work is rooted in a deeply personal response to Métisse blanche, Kim Lefèvre’s 1989 autobiography recounting her memories of growing up as the child of a legally unknown French father and a Vietnamese mother in Indochina and later Vietnam.

Moved by Lefèvre’s desire to articulate, question, and emancipate, Gervay repurposes local ingredients and organic matter to create photographic recipes that explore how landscape and pedagogy can act both as witnesses to, and vessels for, memory, identity, and layered histories. Thus, the work becomes an invitation to trace the blurred boundaries between fact and feeling, past and present, held together by the concerns shared between the artist and Lefèvre.

Set within the Institut Français de Hanoi, A season of revelation is a visual intervention to the space, where questions of identity and belonging are revisited with nuance. The exhibition offers a tranquil yet powerful re-engagement with the legacies and ruptures that shape our understanding of place, self, and history.

The exhibition “A season of revelation” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

