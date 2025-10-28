Photo Hanoi ’25 | Workshop with Carô Gervay

09 am – 12 pm, Tues 04 Nov 2025

The French Institute in Hanoi

15 Thiền Quang, Nguyễn Du, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

In this intimate workshop, Carô Gervay invites participants to explore selected passages from Kim Lefèvre’s autobiography Métisse Blanche in French, Vietnamese, and English. Together, we will read passages relating to photography and belonging, considering the complexities of translation across languages. In response, we will create cyanotype prints, using sensitive image-making and words as a space for connection, reflection and dialogue. This is an open creative space, no prior photography experience or fluency in the 3 languages is needed.

** Max 12 people. Minimum age for participants: 12 years old.

Workshop with Carô Gervay, organized by The French Institute in Hanoi, is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.