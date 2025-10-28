Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Time and the Cities”

Opening: 06 pm, Mon 03 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 15 nov 2025

Long Bien Art Fair

2nd floor, Mipec Long Biên

No. 2 Long Biên 2, Ngọc Lâm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

The relentless pace of urban life, dictated by appointments and deadlines, has reduced time to a mere logistical tool. Each passing moment fades quietly and indistinctly into the daily grind of many city dwellers. Yet, the nomadic lives of the photographers in this exhibition offer a contrasting perspective. Moving across cities and cultures, they encounter a wide spectrum of temporal experiences.

By combining photography with video, stillness with motion, Time and the cities explores the relationship between space and time from multiple angles. These contrasting elements, when juxtaposed, reveal a fundamental rhythm of life—birth, growth, work, and eventual passing—that remains universally consistent regardless of geographical boundaries. In this visual narrative, time finds its reference point in humanity—a constant defined by the temporality of life.

Thus, photography transcends its role as a tool for observation and becomes a means of engagement. Each image moves beyond documentation to become a meditation on our place within the urban flow of time. They remind us that amidst the chaos of the city, there are always stories waiting to be told, moments unfolding, and memories in the making.

Through the works of six Vietnamese and Swiss photographers, the exhibition invites viewers to reflect on their relationship with time, space, and self.

** Curator: Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương

** Artists: Alfio Tommasini, Beat Streuli, Trần Vĩnh Đạt, Matthieu Gafsou, Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương, Bạch Nam Hải

The exhibition “Time and the cities” is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

