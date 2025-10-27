Photo Hanoi ’25 | Talk with Antoine d’Agata

06 pm – 07:30 pm, Sun 02 Nov 2025

3rd floor, Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

In this talk, acclaimed photographer Antoine d’Agata will present a retrospective video tracing the various stages of his career, offering an intimate look into his creative process and photographic philosophy. Through an exploration of his most iconic projects, d’Agata reflects on the challenges of representing the invisible within contexts shaped by historical, political, and economic violence.

Talk with Antoine d’Agata organized by Magnum and Matca, is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.