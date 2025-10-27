Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Archive and post-archive”

Opening: 03 pm, Sun 02 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 02 – 20 Nov 2025

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

The exhibition explores the concepts of archive and post-archive through the lens of the Vietnamese diaspora, while drawing connections with Vietnamese and Caribbean artists who share similar concerns. It examines experiences of migration and the cultural perspectives that emerge from displacement, reflecting broader global issues surrounding identity and memory.

Centered on photography, the exhibition also incorporates video, installation, and other mediums to explore how these forms capture narratives shaped by exile, transmission, and transformation. The artists move beyond documentation, uncovering fragments of lived experience, mythology, and counter-narratives that complicate our understanding of contemporary society. The featured works blend official archives with intimate recollections, revealing how artists rewrite or deconstruct historical narratives through imagery. By emphasizing migration and adaptation, they question how diasporic identities are formed—often through geographical and cultural ruptures.

Archive and post-archive challenges entrenched representations of otherness through its juxtaposition of Vietnamese and Caribbean diasporic perspectives, prompting reflection on individual and collective stories shaped by migration, cultural memory, and evolving identities.

Curators: Éline Gourgues & Đỗ Tường Linh

Scenographer: Mai Nguyên Anh

Artists: Émeline Amétis, Sylvie Bonnot, Manon Ficuciello, Adeline Rapon, Claire Zaniolo, Kosisochukwu Nnebe, Nathyfa Michel, Flora Nguyen, Prune Phi, Nguyen Phuong Le, Dinh Q Le, Quang Lâm, Hương Ngô, Sol Kim, Laila Hida

The exhibition “Archive and post-archive”, with the support of VCCA, is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.