Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Shutterscape”

Opening: 02 pm, Sun 02 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 02 – 20 Nov 2025

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

The camera’s shutter interrupts time, layering and blurring it. Shutterscape, a group exhibition proposed by Á Space and co-curated by Đặng Thùy Anh and Vân Đỗ, examines the entanglement of photography and performance: where photographs not only document but also stage and frame actions; where performance emerges as imprint, re-enactment, or landscape slice; and where photography moves beyond capturing the moment to act as fold, intervention, and reflection on reality. In these crossings, the boundary between “performance” and “image” unsettles—photographs perform, while performances leave their trace like photographs—together producing a shifting field where memory, body, and reality blur, overlap, and transform.

Moving beyond this documentary function, this exhibition explores ways in which the camera can engage with, intervene in, or respond to the making of performance, resulting in autonomous works that exist in dialogue with live performance rather than merely documenting it. In doing so, the exhibition invites viewers to reflect on how photography can reshape the experience of performance and open up new aesthetic possibilities, prompting us to consider what lies beyond the frame.

Curator: Đặng Thùy Anh, Vân Đỗ

Artists: Tong Wenmin, Flinh, Đặng Thuỳ Anh, Jamie Maxtone-Graham, Trần Quỳnh Nhi, Vũ Đức Toàn, Nguyễn Huy An, Nguyễn Đình Phương, Ngô Thành Bắc, Nhung Đinh, Phụ Lục

With the contribution of: Hoàng Nguyễn, Đan Nguyễn, Đỗ Văn Hoàng, Thiều Huyền Thương, Ngọ Vũ Mạnh Hùng, Trịnh Ngân Hạnh, Huy Anh, Sơn Phùng

The exhibition “Shutterscape”, co-organized with VCCA, is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.