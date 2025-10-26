Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Poetry, Sci-fi, Flesh, and Spirit”

Opening: 10 am, Sun 02 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 Nov – 14 Dec 2025

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Cửa Nam

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Born in 1978 in Hamamatsu and now based in Kyoto, Tawada is known for her unique artistic practice, which exists at the intersection of photography, painting, and sculpture. Through her creative process, she seeks to breathe new life into each image, to awaken reality, and to unveil their immanent aura.

In a world saturated with digital imagery, Tawada’s work offers a sensory experience rooted in the emotional and physical traces left on photographic prints. Drawing inspiration from sympathetic magic and therapeutic practices, her work aspires to rekindle a profound connection between image and human emotion, while revealing the historical layers embedded within the photographic medium.

This exhibition also features collaborative works with renowned ceramic artist Fukumoto Fuku, in which the dialogue between photography and pottery becomes a poetic exploration of memory and materiality.

Above all, this exhibition is an invitation to rediscover the materiality of photography and its power to communicate the invisible and the unspoken.

The exhibition “Poetry, Sci-fi, Flesh, and Spirit”, organized by The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

