Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Movement is Art”

Opening: 10 am, Mon 03 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 15 Nov 2025

61 Tràng Tiền

Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Tony Noël, a French photographer from Lyon, began his artistic journey in 2016. Passionate about the art of movement and street photography, he has committed himself to these two genres since 2018, making them the central elements of his work.

Alongside his professional photographic collaborations, Tony nurtures his passion for contemporary art by developing several personal projects simultaneously. A notable project among these is his exploration of body movement through photography, which began in 2018, culminating in Movement is Art – a series resulting from four years of dedicated research into the body, movement, and dance.

Structured into ten different chapters, the series explores a variety of visual compositions through a subtle interplay of light and shadow, celebrating the beauty of the human body in all its forms. Throughout the project, Tony collaborated with artists from various backgrounds, as well as individuals outside the art world, striving to infuse each image with a dynamic energy and unique aesthetic. This project powerfully reflects his photographic vision centered on the human body.

* Curator: Hoàng Minh Châu

The exhibition “Movement is Art” is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

