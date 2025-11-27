Exhibition “Nữ Thời”

Opening: 05 pm, Fri 28 Nov 2025

Showcase: 28 Nov – 07 Dec 2025

08 am – 08 pm, Mon – Fri

08 am – 05 pm, Sat – Sun

Toong IPH

3rd floor, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Nữ Thời” is a multimedia showcase celebrating Vietnamese women through time – a space where their beauty, strength, and spirit come alive through art.

The name “Nữ Thời” carries pride, honoring women who hold vivid memories, unique personalities, and bold dreams. The showcase is an intersection between memory and modernity, celebrating women’s beauty while sparking imagination about the future they are shaping.

Beyond the artists’ unique creations, the showcase offers a welcoming space for dialogue – where artists, audiences, and the creative community can meet, share, and inspire one another.

Follow updates on event’s page.