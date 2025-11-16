Opera: AIDA – GIUSEPPE VERDI

08 pm, Fri 28 Nov 2025

Dong Da Cultural House

22 Đặng Tiến Đông, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Ticket link

From the organizer:

On an evening in 1876, the 18-year-old Giacomo Puccini walked 13 miles to the city of Pisa to see his first opera—Aida. The powerful experience of that encounter inspired Puccini to become a renowned opera composer of the 20th-century Verismo school, following in the footsteps of Giuseppe Verdi and Italy’s centuries-old opera tradition.

What makes Aida regarded as one of Verdi’s best, most beloved, and most frequently staged operas? A captivating plot in the style of a classical Greek tragedy, set against the mysterious and enchanting backdrop of ancient Egypt. Rich, compelling music with countless beautiful and catchy melodies spanning all 4 acts. Lavish, magnificent grand scenes that can involve hundreds of performers, sometimes even including elephants, horses, and camels… or deeply moving introspective soliloquies. The most grandiose, the most subtle, the most profound—all can be found in Aida, where our hearts ache with every beat of the Ethiopian princess’s, as she is torn between duty, responsibility, and love.

As a definitive “GRAND” opera, Aida presents a significant challenge for staging and performance, facing all theaters, directors, and solo artists. Yet, at the same time, it easily captivates audiences from the very first encounter, just as it did Giacomo Puccini.

With sincere love and admiration for Verdi’s ultimate masterpiece, Hanoi Camerata, in collaboration with the Thang Long Film Enterprise crew and guest artists, has decided to introduce Aida to the domestic public FOR THE FIRST TIME in the format of an Opera Highlights Concert (a concert performance of excerpts). We do not aim to stage a full, complete production of a monumental work like Aida in this version. Instead, we will strive to distill the very essence of Verdi’s colorful score. Alongside this, we will incorporate symbolic theatrical elements to help the audience easily and coherently understand and experience the work.

Ticket:

– Aida (VIP): 300,000 VND

– Radames (Tier 1): 230,000 VND (Floor 1)

– Amneris (Tier 2): 180,000 VND (Floor 2)

(* Free seating within each ticket-tier section)

Hotline: 0362641020 (mobile & zalo)

Casting:

Aida: Lan Quỳnh, Minh Mẫn (Soprano)

Radames: Shaun Lee (Tenor)

Amneris: Ngọc Linh, Ngọc Thảo (Mezzo-soprano)

Ramfis: Lê Hưng, Long Nhật (Bass-baritone)

Amnasro: Khánh Nguyễn (Baritone)

King of Egypt: Anh Tuấn (Bass-baritone)

High Priestess: Lam Ngọc, Vân Martha (Soprano)

Messenger: Đức Tùng (Tenor)

Aida Choir

Chorus Master: Nguyen Hai Yen

Piano: Hoa Ngoc Ha, Cong Minh, Quan Nguyen

Director: Duy Vu

Narrative Script: Hien Trang

Stage Production: Thang Long Film Enterprise

Sound Engineering: L1 Creatives

Follow updates on event’s page.