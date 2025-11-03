Photo Hanoi ’25 | Book Launch “Fading Memories”

05 pm, Thurs 06 Nov 2025

61 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Language: French & Vietnamese

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

“For what I have lost is not a figure (the mother), but a being; and not a being, but a quality (a soul): not the indispensable, but the irreplaceable,” as Roland Barthes wrote.

Fading Memories is a photo book that connects reality and the past, where a father and son experience the loss of the woman they both love.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

