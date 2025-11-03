Photo Hanoi ’25 | Round Table “Digital or Analog? What is Trending out there?”

02 pm – 05 pm, Fri 07 Nov 2025

Complex 01

29 lane 31 alley 167 Tây Sơn, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

This talk, which combines a workshop and an a small exhibition, serves multiple purposes: to provide an overview and concise historical picture of photography—from early analog techniques to today’s “high-tech”-assisted practices; to highlight the contemporary return to “old-school” photographic methods through presentations by artists working with darkroom, large format, and wet plate techniques; to create opportunities for participants to directly explore and examine analog cameras and equipments; and to showcase museum-standard printing and high-quality materials that meet professional archival requirements.

It is an excellent opportunity for participants to meet and discuss technical questions as well as career directions with prestigious photographers and finest photo labs in Vietnam.

** Speakers: Bert Danckaert, Caroline Gervay, Boris Zuliani, Phạm Duy, Nguyễn Thế Sơn, Bạch Nam Hải

** Moderator: Trương Uyên Ly

Round table “Digital or analog? What is trending out there?”, with the support of Complex 01, is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

