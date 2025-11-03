Photo Hanoi ’25 | Talk “Vietnam’s intersection”

10:30 am – 12 pm, Fri 07 Nov 2025

Embassy of France in Vietnam

57 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Language: France & Vietnamese

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Discussion with three French photographers—Daniel Roussel, Gilbert Bertrand, and Lily Franey—three distinct individuals who share a deep connection with Vietnam and, in their own ways, have accompanied Vietnam through decisive periods of contemporary history. Participants are invited to explore how the photographers saw and recorded these historical periods, thereby rediscovering Vietnam’s complex journey of transformation and perseverance.

*Note: Participants must register in advance and present a confirmation email from the organizing committee at the gate. Please bring your ID card for security purposes.

Talk “Vietnam’s intersection”, with the support of the Embassy of France in Vietnam, is part of the International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi ’25

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

