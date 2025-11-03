Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Vietnam’s Intersection”

Opening: 09:30 am, Fri 07 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 30 Nov 2025

Embassy of France in Vietnam

57 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hàng Bài, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

The exhibition The Intersection of Vietnam highlights the deep connection that unites three French photographers — Daniel Roussel, Gilbert Bertrand, and Lily Franey — with Vietnam.

Roussel’s photographs, taken from 1980 to 1986 as a correspondent for L’Humanité, offer a unique perspective on Vietnam’s post-war era, reflecting his deep admiration and understanding of the nation’s historical struggles. Gilbert Bertrand’s previously unexhibited black-and-white photographs, captured between 1970 and 1975 during his time at the French Cultural Center in Da Lat and Sai Gon, provide invaluable historical documentation, highlighting pivotal moments with a discerning eye. Lily Franey’s post-1987 work, created during her missions with Secours Populaire Français, vividly portrays Vietnam’s recovery, emphasizing the resilience and human spirit of its people.

This exhibition transcends mere visual display, serving as a historical archive and a powerful tribute to Vietnam’s enduring strength. Each photographer’s distinct perspective weaves together to illuminate a crucial era, inviting viewers to reflect on Vietnam’s complex journey of transformation and perseverance, offering a significant opportunity to rediscover a period often overlooked in contemporary narratives.

** Advisor: Mai Nguyên Anh

** Artists: Daniel Roussel, Gilbert Bertrand, Lily Franey

The exhibition “Vietnam’s intersection” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

